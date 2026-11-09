A Christmas Carol - Class Act Productions
A Christmas Carol - Class Act Productions
Save the date for one of four performances in State College this December! "A Christmas Carol" is brought to stage by Class Act Productions, a community theatre group that has been serving the State College area since 2008. This performance is a perfect event for the full family to enjoy.
Thursday, 12/3 at 7 PM
Friday, 12/4 at 7 PM
Saturday, 12/5 at 1 PM & 6 PM
Tickets & more information can be found at classactproduction.weebly.com/upcoming-shows
State College Assembly of God
$20
Every week through Dec 05, 2026.
Thursday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Friday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Saturday: 01:00 PM - 03:00 PM
Saturday: 06:00 PM - 08:00 PM
Thursday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Friday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Saturday: 01:00 PM - 03:00 PM
Saturday: 06:00 PM - 08:00 PM
Event Supported By
Class Act Productions
(814) 404-5211
abournelizzy87@gmail.com
State College Assembly of God
2201 University Dr.State College , Pennsylvania 16801