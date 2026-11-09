A Christmas Carol - Class Act Productions

Save the date for one of four performances in State College this December! "A Christmas Carol" is brought to stage by Class Act Productions, a community theatre group that has been serving the State College area since 2008. This performance is a perfect event for the full family to enjoy.

Thursday, 12/3 at 7 PM

Friday, 12/4 at 7 PM

Saturday, 12/5 at 1 PM & 6 PM

Tickets & more information can be found at classactproduction.weebly.com/upcoming-shows