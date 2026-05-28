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2026 Juneteenth Jubilee Block Party in Blair County

2026 Juneteenth Jubilee Block Party in Blair County

In collaboration with St. Luke's Episcopal Church, the Blair County NAACP, the Blair County African American Heritage Initiative, and Railroad City Culture Center: we're hosting Blair County's Juneteenth Jubilee Block Party. There will be music, food and fun celebrating freedom, history, and culture!

Prospect Park
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Blair County African American Heritage Initiative
8145022520
hlg5@psu.edu
Prospect Park
115 South 12th Street
Altoona, Pennsylvania 16602
8145022520
hlg5@psu.edu
https://www.facebook.com/events/1325281408960633/