2026 Juneteenth Jubilee Block Party in Blair County
2026 Juneteenth Jubilee Block Party in Blair County
In collaboration with St. Luke's Episcopal Church, the Blair County NAACP, the Blair County African American Heritage Initiative, and Railroad City Culture Center: we're hosting Blair County's Juneteenth Jubilee Block Party. There will be music, food and fun celebrating freedom, history, and culture!
Prospect Park
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Blair County African American Heritage Initiative
8145022520
hlg5@psu.edu
Prospect Park
115 South 12th StreetAltoona, Pennsylvania 16602
8145022520
hlg5@psu.edu