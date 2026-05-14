2026 Bill Russell Mushroom Foray

The Central PA Mushroom Club invites you to join us for the 2026 Bill Russell Foray, a full weekend dedicated to fungi, field learning, and community in the woods of central Pennsylvania.

This event is held annually in honor of longtime club member Bill Russell and offers an immersive gathering bringing together mushroom enthusiasts of all experience levels for three days of guided exploration, identification, education, and shared meals in a welcoming camp setting.

Whether you are brand new to foraging or have years of field experience, the Bill Russell Foray will deepen your knowledge while building connections with others who share your curiosity about fungi.