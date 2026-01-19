© 2026 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WPSU Blues Archive - January 17, 2026

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published January 17, 2026 at 11:59 PM EST
Rick Kramer
/
Creative Commons 2.0
The Pointer Sisters in a performance for cancer research in November 2006.

An archived recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on January 17, 2026, hosed by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention, Ella Fitzgerald with Count Basie and his Orchestra, Taj Mahal and The Pointer Sisters, Nick Drake, Al King, The Black Keys, Doc & Merle Watson, Dave Von Ronk, Lindsey Alexander, Arthur Gunter, Bob Brosman, Gil Scott Heron, Led Zeppelin, Professor Longhair, Catfish Keith, Pappa Chubby, Swamp Cabbage, Merle Travis, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.
Arts and Entertainment
Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
See stories by Max Spiegel