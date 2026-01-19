WPSU Blues Archive - January 17, 2026

An archived recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on January 17, 2026, hosed by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention, Ella Fitzgerald with Count Basie and his Orchestra, Taj Mahal and The Pointer Sisters, Nick Drake, Al King, The Black Keys, Doc & Merle Watson, Dave Von Ronk, Lindsey Alexander, Arthur Gunter, Bob Brosman, Gil Scott Heron, Led Zeppelin, Professor Longhair, Catfish Keith, Pappa Chubby, Swamp Cabbage, Merle Travis, and more.

