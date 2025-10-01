WPSU Blues Archive - Sept. 13, 2025

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, September 13, 2025 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes music from Lowell Fulson, Muddy Waters, Paul Jeramiah, Pete Winfield, Taj Mahal, Mississippi John Hurt, Levon Helm Band, Curtis Mayfield, John Lee Hooker, Lonnie Johnson, Elizabeth Mitchell, Bare Bones, Canned Heat, John Mayhall & The Blues Breakers, Rev. Gary Davis, Clothesline Revival, Leo Kottke, and more.

