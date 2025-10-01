© 2025 WPSU
WPSU Blues Archive - Sept. 13, 2025

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published September 13, 2025 at 11:59 PM EDT
FILE- In this Oct. 29, 2009 file photo, Levon Helm performs with his band on the "Imus in the Morning" program on the Fox Business channel, in New York Friday.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, September 13, 2025 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes music from Lowell Fulson, Muddy Waters, Paul Jeramiah, Pete Winfield, Taj Mahal, Mississippi John Hurt, Levon Helm Band, Curtis Mayfield, John Lee Hooker, Lonnie Johnson, Elizabeth Mitchell, Bare Bones, Canned Heat, John Mayhall & The Blues Breakers, Rev. Gary Davis, Clothesline Revival, Leo Kottke, and more.

Arts and Entertainment
Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
