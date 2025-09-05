WPSU Jazz Archive - Sept. 5, 2025

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on September 5, 2025 and hosted by Jeff Hughes.

The program features music from John Coltrane, Count Basie & His Orchestra, Nancy Wilson, Herbie Hancock, Stan Kenton & His Orchestra, Miles Davis, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Oscar Peterson, Arturo Sandoval, Harry Connick, Jr., Stan Getz & Charlie Bird, Duke Ellington & His Orchestra, Slide Hampton, Nina Simone, Ella Fitzgerald, John Coltrane and Johnny Hartman, Bill Cunliffe & Friends, Thelonious Monk, and more.

