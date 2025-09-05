© 2025 WPSU
WPSU Jazz Archive - Sept. 5, 2025

WPSU | By Jeff Hughes
Published September 5, 2025 at 11:59 PM EDT
FILE - Harry Connick Jr. performs during the 85th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 29, 2017, in New York. The soundtrack to the popular holiday special “A Charlie Brown Christmas” has sold more than five million copies. Connick Jr. covered “Christmas Time is Here” for his own holiday album "Make It Merry." (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Charles Sykes / AP
/
Invision
FILE - Harry Connick Jr. performs during the 85th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 29, 2017, in New York.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on September 5, 2025 and hosted by Jeff Hughes.

The program features music from John Coltrane, Count Basie & His Orchestra, Nancy Wilson, Herbie Hancock, Stan Kenton & His Orchestra, Miles Davis, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Oscar Peterson, Arturo Sandoval, Harry Connick, Jr., Stan Getz & Charlie Bird, Duke Ellington & His Orchestra, Slide Hampton, Nina Simone, Ella Fitzgerald, John Coltrane and Johnny Hartman, Bill Cunliffe & Friends, Thelonious Monk, and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.
Jeff Hughes
Jeff Hughes is a recent retiree who worked for WPSX/WPSU for over 35 years. He’s a member of the Mid-Atlantic Emmy Silver Circle and Board of Governors for the chapter. Jeff retired as the Director of Broadcasting for WSPU, overseeing television and radio operations and programming. He has won numerous awards for his work on productions for WPSU. He has also worked as a freelance technical director for ESPN and The Big Ten Network.
