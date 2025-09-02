WPSU Blues Archive - August 30, 2025

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, August 30, 2025 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes music from Rev. Gary Davis, with , J.B. Hutto with Sunnyland Slim, Wanda Jackson with Jack White, 5 Blind Boys of Alabama, Taj Mahal, Hot Tuna, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Etta James, Cory Harris, Bob Dylan, James Cotton, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Catfish Keith, Issac Hayes, Merle Travis, Nappy Brown, Joseph Spence, Devil In the Woodpile, Bo Diddly, Martin Sexton, Skip James, John Lee Hooker, Robert Lockwood Jr., and more

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.