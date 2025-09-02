© 2025 WPSU
WPSU Blues Archive - August 30, 2025

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published August 30, 2025 at 11:59 PM EDT
American singer Bob Dylan performs at the Olympic Stadium in Colombes, France, before an estimated 40,000 fans, June 23, 1981. (AP Photo)
Anonymous/AP
/
AP
American singer Bob Dylan performs at the Olympic Stadium in Colombes, France, before an estimated 40,000 fans, June 23, 1981.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, August 30, 2025 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes music from Rev. Gary Davis, with , J.B. Hutto with Sunnyland Slim, Wanda Jackson with Jack White, 5 Blind Boys of Alabama, Taj Mahal, Hot Tuna, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Etta James, Cory Harris, Bob Dylan, James Cotton, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Catfish Keith, Issac Hayes, Merle Travis, Nappy Brown, Joseph Spence, Devil In the Woodpile, Bo Diddly, Martin Sexton, Skip James, John Lee Hooker, Robert Lockwood Jr., and more

Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
