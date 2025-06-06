© 2025 WPSU
WPSU Jazz Archive - June 6, 2025

WPSU | By Frank Mueller
Published June 6, 2025 at 11:59 PM EDT
Terence Blanchard performs during the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on Friday, May 2, 2024, at the Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Amy Harris / AP
/
Invision
Terence Blanchard performs during the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on Friday, May 2, 2024, at the Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, June 6, 2025, hosted by Frank Mueller.

The show includes tracks from Miles Davis, Stan Getz & Kenny Barron, Brecker Brothers, Art Blakey & the Jazz Messengers, Terence Blanchard, Benny Goodman and His Orchestra, Cannonball Adderley, Bob Mintzer Big Band, Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra, Gene Krupa, Dave Weckl, Tony Bennett with the Count Basie Orchestra, and more.

Arts and Entertainment
Frank Mueller
Frank Mueller was blessed to grow up in a home where a love of good music was as natural as a love of good food and friends. Jazz became a more serious part of his musical diet after beginning work at KUNV in Las Vegas, where many of the hosts were working musicians and where legends in the genre were regular visitors. They started him with "Kind of Blue" and "Out of Time" and his love for the music only grew from there. Frank loves spending time with his family and is an avid cyclist and, as someone who primarily lived in western states, is still amazed at how green it is in Pennsylvania.
