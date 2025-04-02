© 2025 WPSU
WPSU Blues Archive - March 29, 2025

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published March 29, 2025 at 11:59 PM EDT
Gospel singer Shemekia Copeland, delivers as hundreds listen on the nearly packed main floor of Operation PUSH Headquarters in Chicago during the funeral of Koko Taylor, Queen of the Blues, Friday, June 12, 2009. (AP Photo/Eric Y. Exit)
Eric Y. Exit
/
AP
Gospel singer Shemekia Copeland, delivers as hundreds listen on the nearly packed main floor of Operation PUSH Headquarters in Chicago during the funeral of Koko Taylor, Queen of the Blues, Friday, June 12, 2009.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, March 29, 2025 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Nina Simone, Ry Cooder, North Mississippi All Stars, Rev. Gary Davis, Shemeika Copeland, The Beatles, Mississippi John Hurt, Larkin Poe, Lead Belly, Roy Bookbinder, Frank Zappa, B.B. Kong, Dr. John, Tedeshi Trucks Band, Mary Flowers, Johnny Winter & Jame Cotten, Greg Brown, The White Stripes, Maria Muldaur, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
