WPSU Blues Archive - March 1, 2025

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published March 1, 2025 at 11:59 PM EST
FILE - Prince performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami on Feb. 4, 2007. The world premiere stage adaptation of Prince’s film and album “Purple Rain” is set for spring 2025 in Prince’s hometown of Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
Chris O'Meara
/
AP
Prince performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami on Feb. 4, 2007.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, March 1, 2025 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Dave Van Ronk, Michael Hurley, North Mississippi All Stars, Rev. Gary Davis, Jo Williams, W.C. Clark, Ray Charles, Led Zeppelin, Roy Bookbinder, Greg Brown, Debbie Davies, Merle Travis, The Police, Prince, Bessie Smith, Hazmat Modine, Junior Wells & The Aces, Bobby “Blue" Bland, The Blues Brothers, Lead Belly, and more.

Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
