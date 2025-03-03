WPSU Blues Archive - March 1, 2025

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, March 1, 2025 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Dave Van Ronk, Michael Hurley, North Mississippi All Stars, Rev. Gary Davis, Jo Williams, W.C. Clark, Ray Charles, Led Zeppelin, Roy Bookbinder, Greg Brown, Debbie Davies, Merle Travis, The Police, Prince, Bessie Smith, Hazmat Modine, Junior Wells & The Aces, Bobby “Blue" Bland, The Blues Brothers, Lead Belly, and more.

