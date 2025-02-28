© 2025 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WPSU Jazz Archive - February 28, 2025

WPSU | By John Pozza
Published February 28, 2025 at 11:59 PM EST
American tenor saxoplonist Stan Getz at the start of the North Sea Jazz festival in The Hague, Holland on July 14, 1989. The 62-year-old Getz became famous as one of the “Four Brothers”, the renowned reed section of the Woody Herman Band. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Peter Dejong
/
AP
American tenor saxoplonist Stan Getz at the start of the North Sea Jazz festival in The Hague, Holland on July 14, 1989. Getz became famous as one of the “Four Brothers”, the renowned reed section of the Woody Herman Band.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, February 28, 2025, hosted by John Pozza.

The show includes tracks from Louis Armstrong, Oscar Peterson, Sarah Vaughn, Dizzy Gillespie, Stan Getz, Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Wes Montgomery, Nina Simone, Charlie Parker, Bill Evans, Dinah Washington, Billie Holiday, Count Basie, Samara Joy, Miles Davis, Dr. Zoot, Stan Getz, Diana Krall, McCoy Tyner, and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.
Arts and Entertainment
John Pozza
John Pozza, of Brookville, is an author, quality early learning advocate, veteran broadcast journalist and WPSU Board member. John is a graduate of West Virginia University in Morgantown and did post graduate study at Drexel University in Philadelphia. He retired in 2020 from the Region 1 Early Learning Resource Center based at the Northwest Institute of Research in Erie, but keeps active as a rotating host of the WPSU Jazz Show. John is also a contributor to the Watershed Books and Literary Arts Center in Brookville, which publishes the Watershed Journal literary magazine. He has authored three books, including The Summer of ‘66, when he lived as a young boy with his grandparents in Philly discovering his family’s unique genealogy; Conversations on The Neighborhood on the lasting legacy of Fred Rogers; and his memoir, Was Anybody Really Listening? His Ask the Expert Quality Early Learning podcast can be heard on the You Tube, Sound Cloud and Connect FM apps.
See stories by John Pozza