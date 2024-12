An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on December 27, 2024 and hosted by Rana Glick.

The show features tracks from The Buddy Rich Band, Cab Calloway Band, Duke Ellington Orchestra, Gene Krupa Band, Jack Teagarden, Lionel Hampton, Tommy Dorsey, Dizzy Gillespie & Mitchell Ruff, JJ Johnson, and more.

