Archive of the Local Groove - December 21, 2024

Featuring:

Joe Tombasco - O Little Town of Bethlehem

Pure Cane Sugar - O Come, O Come Emmanuel

Titchner-Scott - Late One Christmas Eve

Anna Pearl Belinda - Enough Love

Rob Petrovich - Holiday Memories

Judson Mantz with August Room - Happy Christmas

Stephen Treado - Santa's Coming

Overhead - Deck The Halls

Trenton Grimes - Christmas Season

Mudzo Mccourt And Alicia Starr - Christmastime In Mexico

R.H.O.D.E.S - Hope for Christmas

OK Otter - Mean One

JR Mangan - Mr. Grinch

John "JT" Thompson w/Pure Cane Sugar - The Season's Reason

The Clover - Auld Lang Syne

Jon Vickers-Jones - A Visit From Saint Nicholas

Host - The Mighty Wiggus