The Local Groove - December 21, 2024
Featuring:
Joe Tombasco - O Little Town of Bethlehem
Pure Cane Sugar - O Come, O Come Emmanuel
Titchner-Scott - Late One Christmas Eve
Anna Pearl Belinda - Enough Love
Rob Petrovich - Holiday Memories
Judson Mantz with August Room - Happy Christmas
Stephen Treado - Santa's Coming
Overhead - Deck The Halls
Trenton Grimes - Christmas Season
Mudzo Mccourt And Alicia Starr - Christmastime In Mexico
R.H.O.D.E.S - Hope for Christmas
OK Otter - Mean One
JR Mangan - Mr. Grinch
John "JT" Thompson w/Pure Cane Sugar - The Season's Reason
The Clover - Auld Lang Syne
Jon Vickers-Jones - A Visit From Saint Nicholas
Host - The Mighty Wiggus