WPSU Jazz Archive - Nov. 8, 2024

WPSU | By Amy Lorek
Published November 8, 2024 at 11:59 PM EST
JAZZ MUSICIAN, PLAYING PERFORMING, CONCERT FLAGS, METROPOLITAN OPERA STAGE,
AP
These jazz musicians banded together for Esquire's jazz concert at the Metropolitan Opera House,Jan. 18, 1944 in New York. The musicians on the stage are Louis Armstrong, Roy Eldridge, Coleman Hawkins, Barney Bigard, Jack Teagarden, and Al Casey. At drums, Sidney Catlett, Bass, Oscar Pettiford, Piano, Art Tatum, and xylophone, Red Norvo.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on Nov. 8, 2024 and hosted by Amy Lorek.

The show features tracks from George Winston, Marc Courtney Johnson, Ron Affif, Monty Alexander, Ray Brown Trio, Robert Bootsie Barnes Quartet, The Great Jazz Trio, The Clayton Brothers, Robert Gomez Trio, Larry Goldings, Coleman Hawkins, Eddie Henderson, JJ Johnson, Hilton Ruiz, Mark Whitfield, Oscar Peterson with Benny Green, and more.

Amy Lorek
Amy E. Lorek serves as the Assistant Director For Engagement And Learning For The Center For Healthy Aging at Penn State. Her research focuses on the psychological and sociological processes related to successful, healthy aging. Amy volunteers her time as a host for WPSU Jazz and as a WPSU host for Weekend Edition.
