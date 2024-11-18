© 2024 WPSU
WPSU Blues Archive - Nov. 16, 2024

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published November 16, 2024 at 11:59 PM EST
Jimi Hendrix durante una presentación en una fotografía de archivo sin fecha. El nuevo disco "People, Hell and Angels" tiene el último material de estudio inédito de Hendrix y culmina cuatro décadas de lanzamientos póstumos del artista cuyo legado sigue tan vivo ahora como antes de su deceso. (Foto AP/archivo)
Uncredited
/
AP
Jimi Hendrix performs in an undated file photo.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, November 16, 2024 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Jimi Hendrix, Dave Van Ronk, Taj Mahal, Big Bill Broonzy, Blackjack McQueen, Gregg Allman, Johnny Lee Moore & The Unidentified Prisoners, Rory Gallagher, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Steve Miller Band, Robert Lockwood Jr., Tuck & Patti, Little Richard, Rev. Gary Davis, Doc & Merle Watson, Devil In The Woodpile, The Beatles, Champion Jack Dupree, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
