WPSU Blues Archive - Nov. 16, 2024

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, November 16, 2024 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Jimi Hendrix, Dave Van Ronk, Taj Mahal, Big Bill Broonzy, Blackjack McQueen, Gregg Allman, Johnny Lee Moore & The Unidentified Prisoners, Rory Gallagher, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Steve Miller Band, Robert Lockwood Jr., Tuck & Patti, Little Richard, Rev. Gary Davis, Doc & Merle Watson, Devil In The Woodpile, The Beatles, Champion Jack Dupree, and more.

