An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, October 26, 2024 and hosted by Adam McMillen.

The broadcast includes tracks from Marlena Shaw, Marty Stuart, JD McPherson, Buddy Miles, Bobby Rush, James Hunter, Erma Franklin, Albert King, Kelly Joe Phelps, Roy Buchanan, Jimmie Vaughn Trio, Cory Henry, Adia Victoria, Bull Moose Jackson, Breakesta, Son House, Louis Prima, The White Stripes, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.