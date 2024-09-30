© 2024 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WPSU Blues Archive - Sept. 28, 2024

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published September 28, 2024 at 11:59 PM EDT
Creative Commons
/
Public Domain
The Doors, pose in this 1969 publicity photo. Pictured (l. to r.) are Jim Morrison, Ray Manzarek, Robby Krieger, and John Densmore,.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, September 28, 2024 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Leon Redbone, Leo Kottke, The Doors, Buddy Guy, Blind Willie McTell, The Nighthawks, Mississippi John Hurt, Rory Block, Rev. Gary Davis, Lead Belly, The Black Keys, The Four Blazes, Bukka White, John Mayall, John Lee Hooker, J.J. Cale, Chris Smither, Odetta, Ry Cooder, Taj Mahal, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.
Tags
Arts and Entertainment Local Programs
Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
See stories by Max Spiegel