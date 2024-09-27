© 2024 WPSU
WPSU Jazz Archive - Sept. 27, 2024

WPSU | By Greg Petersen
Published September 27, 2024 at 11:59 PM EDT
Russell Malone of the Ron Carter Trio performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Friday, April 27, 2017, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Amy Harris / AP
/
Invision
Russell Malone performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Friday, April 27, 2017. Malone died in late August of 2024, he was 60. Malone began working with Jimmy Smith in 1988 and went on to work with Harry Connick Jr. and Diana Krall throughout the 1990s

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on Sept. 27, 2024 and hosted by Greg Petersen.

The show features tracks from Diana Krall, Ray Brown Trio with Russell Malone, Louis Armstrong and King Oliver, Carmen McRae, Branford Marsalis, Count Basie, Carla Bley & Steve Swallow, Charlie Parker, Astrud Gilberto Feat. Antônio Carlos Jobim, Art Pepper, Duke Robillard And Herb Ellis, George Coleman Quartet, Jack Teagarden with Bud Freeman & His Famous Chicagoans, Jeff Goldblum & the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, Maria Muldaur, Miles Davis, Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong, Jon Batiste, Nat King Cole, and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.
Greg Petersen
Greg Petersen served as the director of broadcasting for WPSU/Penn State Public Media until his retirement in 2017. He is a host of the WPSU Jazz program and occasionally fills in as on-air host during Morning Edition and All Things Considered. He is now serves as the Chair of WPSU's Board of Representatives. He worked in various positions at WPSU for more nearly 30 years.
