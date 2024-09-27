WPSU Jazz Archive - Sept. 27, 2024

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on Sept. 27, 2024 and hosted by Greg Petersen.

The show features tracks from Diana Krall, Ray Brown Trio with Russell Malone, Louis Armstrong and King Oliver, Carmen McRae, Branford Marsalis, Count Basie, Carla Bley & Steve Swallow, Charlie Parker, Astrud Gilberto Feat. Antônio Carlos Jobim, Art Pepper, Duke Robillard And Herb Ellis, George Coleman Quartet, Jack Teagarden with Bud Freeman & His Famous Chicagoans, Jeff Goldblum & the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, Maria Muldaur, Miles Davis, Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong, Jon Batiste, Nat King Cole, and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.

