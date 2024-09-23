© 2024 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
WPSU Blues Archive - Sept. 21, 2024

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published September 21, 2024 at 11:59 PM EDT
The Beatles, from left, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, John Lennon and George Harrison, are shown in this November 1963 photo. (AP Photo)
The Beatles, from left, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, John Lennon and George Harrison, are shown in this November 1963 photo.

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as broadcast on Saturday, September 21, 2024 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from The Beatles, Muddy Waters, The Black Keys, Louie Louie, Leo Kottke, The White Stripes, Leon Redbone, Parliament, B.B. King, Idris Muhammad, Rev. Gary Davis, The Beastie Boys, Frank Zappa, Johnny Cash, Maria Muldaur, Chris Smither, Hazmat Modine, Bobby McFerrin, Ry Cooder, and more.

Max Spiegel
Max is a Song Collector & Community Cultivator, Web & Social Media Pioneer, Public Radio Producer & Host and Musician. He also scores and soundtracks films for Alpaca Pictures. Their latest full length feature film 99% Sure picked up a win at New Hope Film Fest and their last short "Bird Watching" which won Best Picture (and 5 other awards) at the 2011 Philly 48 Hour Film Fest! Max also sings a lot of monkey songs and not just because he is raising 3 monkeys of his own.
