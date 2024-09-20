© 2024 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WPSU Jazz Archive - Sept. 20, 2024

WPSU | By Greg Petersen
Published September 20, 2024 at 11:59 PM EDT
Penn State
The Palmer Museum of Art on the University Park Campus of Penn State in 2012 where the initial Jazz@ThePalmer concerts were held. A new series began this month at the new Palmer Museum.

An encore presentation of a live concert from the Jazz @the Palmer series, featuring Rick Hirsch and Hexagon recorded live at Palmer Museum of Art in October 2012.

The musicians in the group are:
Rick Hirsch on Saxophone
Barry Long on Trumpet and Flugelhorn
Mac Himes playing guitar
Jeff Beck on Bass
Jay Vonada on Trombone
Kevin Lowe on drums

This concert was recorded was supported in part by Fred and Judy Sears, and Jeff Kern and Jerilyn Muth Kern.

Craig Johnson recorded and produced the concert for broadcast. Special thanks to Joyce Robinson of The Palmer.
Arts and Entertainment
Greg Petersen
Greg Petersen served as the director of broadcasting for WPSU/Penn State Public Media until his retirement in 2017. He is a host of the WPSU Jazz program and occasionally fills in as on-air host during Morning Edition and All Things Considered. He is now serves as the Chair of WPSU's Board of Representatives. He worked in various positions at WPSU for more nearly 30 years.
See stories by Greg Petersen