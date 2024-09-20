WPSU Jazz Archive - Sept. 20, 2024
An encore presentation of a live concert from the Jazz @the Palmer series, featuring Rick Hirsch and Hexagon recorded live at Palmer Museum of Art in October 2012.
The musicians in the group are:
Rick Hirsch on Saxophone
Barry Long on Trumpet and Flugelhorn
Mac Himes playing guitar
Jeff Beck on Bass
Jay Vonada on Trombone
Kevin Lowe on drums
This concert was recorded was supported in part by Fred and Judy Sears, and Jeff Kern and Jerilyn Muth Kern.
Craig Johnson recorded and produced the concert for broadcast. Special thanks to Joyce Robinson of The Palmer.