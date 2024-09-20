WPSU Jazz Archive - Sept. 20, 2024

An encore presentation of a live concert from the Jazz @the Palmer series, featuring Rick Hirsch and Hexagon recorded live at Palmer Museum of Art in October 2012.

The musicians in the group are:

Rick Hirsch on Saxophone

Barry Long on Trumpet and Flugelhorn

Mac Himes playing guitar

Jeff Beck on Bass

Jay Vonada on Trombone

Kevin Lowe on drums

This concert was recorded was supported in part by Fred and Judy Sears, and Jeff Kern and Jerilyn Muth Kern.

Craig Johnson recorded and produced the concert for broadcast. Special thanks to Joyce Robinson of The Palmer.

