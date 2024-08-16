© 2024 WPSU
WPSU Jazz Archive - August 16, 2024

WPSU | By Greg Petersen
Published August 16, 2024 at 11:59 PM EDT
Public Domain
Art Blakey in a studio portrait circa 1964.

An archived recording, hosted by Greg Petersen, of the WPSU Jazz show as aired on Friday, August 16, 2024 with an encore presentation of a concert from our Jazz@ThePalmer series, featuring Dan Yoder and the Hallucinations recorded live at Palmer Museum of Art in September 2012.

The musicians in the group are:
Dan Yoder on Saxophone
Tom Jordan on Bass
Mack Himes on Guitar
Kevin Lowe playing Drums
Special guest artist – Steve Hopkins on keyboard

The concert was supported in part by McQuaide Blasko Attorneys at Law.

It was recorded and produced for broadcast by Craig Johnson. Special thanks to Joyce Robinson from the Palmer.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.
Arts and Entertainment
Greg Petersen
Greg Petersen served as the director of broadcasting for WPSU/Penn State Public Media until his retirement in 2017. He is a host of the WPSU Jazz program and occasionally fills in as on-air host during Morning Edition and All Things Considered. He is now serves as the Chair of WPSU's Board of Representatives. He worked in various positions at WPSU for more nearly 30 years.
