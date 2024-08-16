WPSU Jazz Archive - August 16, 2024
An archived recording, hosted by Greg Petersen, of the WPSU Jazz show as aired on Friday, August 16, 2024 with an encore presentation of a concert from our Jazz@ThePalmer series, featuring Dan Yoder and the Hallucinations recorded live at Palmer Museum of Art in September 2012.
The musicians in the group are:
Dan Yoder on Saxophone
Tom Jordan on Bass
Mack Himes on Guitar
Kevin Lowe playing Drums
Special guest artist – Steve Hopkins on keyboard
The concert was supported in part by McQuaide Blasko Attorneys at Law.
It was recorded and produced for broadcast by Craig Johnson. Special thanks to Joyce Robinson from the Palmer.
Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.