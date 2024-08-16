WPSU Jazz Archive - August 16, 2024

An archived recording, hosted by Greg Petersen, of the WPSU Jazz show as aired on Friday, August 16, 2024 with an encore presentation of a concert from our Jazz@ThePalmer series, featuring Dan Yoder and the Hallucinations recorded live at Palmer Museum of Art in September 2012.

The musicians in the group are:

Dan Yoder on Saxophone

Tom Jordan on Bass

Mack Himes on Guitar

Kevin Lowe playing Drums

Special guest artist – Steve Hopkins on keyboard

The concert was supported in part by McQuaide Blasko Attorneys at Law.

It was recorded and produced for broadcast by Craig Johnson. Special thanks to Joyce Robinson from the Palmer.

