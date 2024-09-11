Penn State students combat food insecurity with 'Feed the People Market Stand'

September is Hunger Action Month, and the “Feed the People Market Stand” is back for the fall semester at Penn State, with a goal of bringing freshly grown produce to students and combating food insecurity.

Set up in the HUB-Robeson Center on the University Park campus, the stand is organized by the Dr. Keiko Miwa Ross Student Farm and the Lion's Pantry, the on-campus student food pantry. The stand has a variety of fresh vegetables. Customers can shop for free or pay what they can afford.

Customer Michael Martinelli is a frequent visitor to the stand.

“Part of what makes it really difficult to cook healthy sometimes is that all the healthy ingredients are usually really expensive," he said.

Student Farm Social Chair Isabella Mikelonis said food insecurity is common among college students.

“It’s nice seeing people’s eyes light up that we are offering free produce in a relatively high traffic area on campus," she said.

Customers can donate money using a suggested price listed next to the stand. Or, they can shop for free. The Feed the People Market Stand has returned for the fall and will be open Wednesdays through Nov. 6.