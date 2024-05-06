© 2024 WPSU
WPSU Blues Archive - May 4, 2024

WPSU | By Max Spiegel
Published May 4, 2024 at 11:59 PM EDT
Two legends of the folk music world,Odetta and Liam Clancy enchant at Junction Festival in Clonmel.
John Crowley
/
Junction Festival, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons
Two legends of the music world, Odetta and Liam Clancy perform at Junction Festival in Clonmel, July, 2006

An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, May 4, 2024 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The broadcast includes tracks from Odetta, Frank Zappa, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, The Black Keys, Speckled Red, Canned Heat, Leon Redbone, Five Blind Boys of Alabama, J. Giles, Shelia Wilcoxson, Skip James, Eddie “Cleanhead” Vinson, John Lee Hooker, Nappy Brown, Buddy Guy, Audioslave, Etta Baker, Memphis Jug Band, Dave Morrison, J.J. Cale, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Blues shows here.
