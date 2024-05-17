© 2024 WPSU
WPSU Jazz Archive - May 17, 2024

WPSU | By Amy Lorek
Published May 17, 2024 at 11:59 PM EDT
Nicholas Payton performs at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Friday, April 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
/
AP
Nicholas Payton performs at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Friday, April 28, 2023.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on May 17, 2024 and hosted by Amy Lorek.

The show features tracks from Charles Brown, Hersch Bullen, John Bunch & Phil Flanigan, Hank Crawford, Larry Goldings, Jerry Gonzalez, Christian McBride with Nicholas Payton & Mark Whitfield, Al Grey, Turk Mauro, Down to the Bone, Ernest Raglin, Lalo Shifrin, Cal Tjader, Dave Tidball Saxaphones, Frank Morgan, The Lynn Seaton Trio, and more.

Listen to archived WPSU Jazz shows here.
Amy Lorek
Amy E. Lorek serves as the Assistant Director For Engagement And Learning For The Center For Healthy Aging at Penn State. Her research focuses on the psychological and sociological processes related to successful, healthy aging. Amy volunteers her time as a host for WPSU Jazz and as a WPSU host for Weekend Edition.
