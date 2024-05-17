WPSU Jazz Archive - May 17, 2024

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz Show as broadcast on May 17, 2024 and hosted by Amy Lorek.

The show features tracks from Charles Brown, Hersch Bullen, John Bunch & Phil Flanigan, Hank Crawford, Larry Goldings, Jerry Gonzalez, Christian McBride with Nicholas Payton & Mark Whitfield, Al Grey, Turk Mauro, Down to the Bone, Ernest Raglin, Lalo Shifrin, Cal Tjader, Dave Tidball Saxaphones, Frank Morgan, The Lynn Seaton Trio, and more.

