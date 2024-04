An archive recording of the WPSU Blues show as aired on Saturday, April 6, 2024 and hosted by Max Spiegel.

The show includes tracks from Bo Diddly, Etta James, The Five Blind Boys of Alabama, John Lee Hooker, Bare Bones, Catfish Keith, Devil In a Woodpile, Louden Wainwright, Barbara Blue, Nappy Brown, Diamond Jim Green, Bob Dylan, David Bromberg, Joseph Spence, Robert Lockwood Jr., and more.

