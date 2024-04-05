WPSU Jazz Archive - April 5, 2024

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, April 5, 2024, and hosted by Greg Petersen.

The show includes holiday tracks from Young-Holt Unlimited, Samara Joy, Rick Hollander, Norah Jones, Maynard Ferguson, Maria Muldaur, Loudon Wainwright III with Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks, Los Angeles Guitar Quartet, Ellis Marsalis, Pete Muller with Lisa Loeb, Earl Klugh Trio, Dexter Gordon, Cheryl Bentyne, Brad Mehldau Trio, Art Pepper, Louis Armstrong, Ray Brown with Ahmad Jamal & Lewis Nash, Wayne Shorter, Cleo Laine, and more.

Listen to previous WPSU Jazz shows here.