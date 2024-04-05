© 2024 WPSU
WPSU Jazz Archive - April 5, 2024

WPSU | By Greg Petersen
Published April 5, 2024 at 11:59 PM EDT
Jazz musician Ellis Marsalis, the patriarch of the Marsalis family of jazz musicians, speaks at a jazz workshop studio for students hosted by first lady Michelle Obama, not pictured, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, June 15, 2009. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)
Charles Dharapak
/
AP
Jazz musician Ellis Marsalis, the patriarch of the Marsalis family of jazz musicians, speaks at a jazz workshop studio for students hosted by first lady Michelle Obama in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, June 15, 2009.

An archive recording of the WPSU Jazz show as broadcast on Friday, April 5, 2024, and hosted by Greg Petersen.

The show includes holiday tracks from Young-Holt Unlimited, Samara Joy, Rick Hollander, Norah Jones, Maynard Ferguson, Maria Muldaur, Loudon Wainwright III with Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks, Los Angeles Guitar Quartet, Ellis Marsalis, Pete Muller with Lisa Loeb, Earl Klugh Trio, Dexter Gordon, Cheryl Bentyne, Brad Mehldau Trio, Art Pepper, Louis Armstrong, Ray Brown with Ahmad Jamal & Lewis Nash, Wayne Shorter, Cleo Laine, and more.

Greg Petersen
Greg Petersen served as the director of broadcasting for WPSU/Penn State Public Media until his retirement in 2017. He is a host of the WPSU Jazz program and occasionally fills in as on-air host during Morning Edition and All Things Considered. He is now serves as the Chair of WPSU's Board of Representatives. He worked in various positions at WPSU for more nearly 30 years.
