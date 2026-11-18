Pennsylvanians in Harrisburg and Philadelphia have several daily train options to travel to New York.

For years, Pittsburghers have had just one. Until Wednesday.

Gov. Josh Shapiro stopped in Pittsburgh to celebrate the launch of twice-daily train trips on Amtrak's Pennsylvanian between the Steel City and the Big Apple.

Shapiro said the extra trip will give more people a chance to explore the towns and countryside of Pennsylvania, from Latrobe to Lancaster.

"That's not just good for this community, but it's good for all the communities across this Commonwealth," Shapiro said.

/ Commonwealth Media Services Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks at Pittsburgh's Amtrak station on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, to celebrate the launch of a second daily Pennsylvanian train between Pittsburgh and New York City.

The expanded service follows a 2023 agreement between PennDOT and Norfolk Southern, which owns the tracks Amtrak uses between Harrisburg and Pittsburgh.

The deal called for infrastructure and safety improvements to accommodate additional passenger trains while maintaining freight operations.

The expansion is supported by $143.6 million in federal passenger rail funding and more than $80 million in state money.

The trip from Pittsburgh to New York takes about 9.5 hours and can cost as little as $140 roundtrip for a coach class ticket, if booked in advance.

Shapiro said stops along the route are holding their own celebrations Wednesday to mark the addition of a second train.

Rachel McDevitt / 90.5 WESA Pittsburgh's Amtrak station on Nov. 18, 2026.

"That's because there is a lot of loyalty and love for the Pennsylvanian all across the western part of our Commonwealth," Shapiro said. "From train enthusiasts looking to ride through Pennsylvania's historic railroad mainline, to the folks who just rely on this route to get across the state and see their family and take a business trip."

Shapiro said 236,000 riders traveled on the once-daily, cross-state Pennsylvanian train last year.

Adding the second daily trip is expected to increase riders to 500,000 annually, he said.

Travellers are already taking advantage of the new option; westbound trains between Harrisburg and Pittsburgh on the weekend after Thanksgiving were nearly sold out as of Wednesday afternoon.

Robert Gleason, a member of the Amtrak board of directors and former Secretary of the Commonwealth under Republican Gov. Dick Thornburgh, said he would frequently take the train from Johnstown to attend college in Philadelphia. He said there used to be 25 routes a day across the state before passenger rail dwindled.

"Gov. Dick Thornburgh got the ball rolling again with the first Pennsylvanian in 1981," Gleason said. "Unbelievably, it has taken 45 years to get a second Pennsylvanian. Governor, I hope we don't have to wait that long for a third one."

David Fink with the Federal Railroad Administration said improvements meant to reduce congestion and increase operational reliability are ongoing or planned for the corridor between Harrisburg and Pittsburgh. He said FRA funding is offsetting costs for 7 of 11 projects, which are all expected to be finished by 2030.

/ Commonwealth Media Services Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato speaks at Pittsburgh's Amtrak station on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, during an event celebrating the launch of a second daily Pennsylvanian train between Pittsburgh and New York City.

County Executive Sara Innamorato said a stronger connection between Western and Central Pennsylvania is important, because important decisions are made by lawmakers in Harrisburg. She said the added train option will help strengthen the ability to work together to move the state forward.

"Better transportation connections make our region more accessible to visitors, to workers, students, and businesses," Innamorato said. "They create new opportunities for commerce, for tourism, workforce mobility, and investment."

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