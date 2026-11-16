What Democratic control in Harrisburg could mean for Pennsylvania data centers

Data centers and their impacts in Pennsylvania made for hot talking points in the lead-up to this month's midterm elections, which resulted in a statewide swing towards Democrats.

But whether new action to curb the potential effects of the proposed computing warehouses comes out of the Democratic trifecta in Harrisburg remains to be seen until the new session gets underway in January.

Environmental advocates hope the election results will spur newly seated lawmakers to take stronger action to rein in data center development.



Lauren Posey, an environmental policy advocate with Protect PT, said she thinks data centers will be on a lot of legislators' minds.

"It's still a very pressing and urgent subject that we need to address, especially as these facilities are — some of them are already being built, and they do stand to have a range of concerning impacts in terms of energy use and environmental and public health," Posey said.

Patrick McDonnell, CEO of PennFuture, said lawmakers could start by codifying some of Gov. Josh Shapiro's GRID standards, which aim to give communities more say over data center development, set benchmarks for energy use, and ensure developers pay for the cost of connecting to the electric grid. McDonnell called the standards a good start, but noted that no developers have yet signed on to the program.

"I think these are all things that legislators know their constituents have an expectation that they're going to deliver for constituents. And I think they'll want to demonstrate that they had heard that message loud and clear," McDonnell said.

Revisiting stalled bills

The Democratic-controlled House passed several bills over the last session — with bipartisan majorities — that would have created clean energy requirements for data centers, repealed tax exemptions for computing equipment, and allowed municipalities to enact moratoria on data center applications in their communities. All stalled in the Republican-controlled Senate.

David Hess, a former secretary for the state Department of Environmental Protection who continues to keep track of environmental issues through his PA Environment Digest blog , said several state senate seats flipped from Republican to Democrat because of data center issues.

He said there's a good chance that past proposals could advance in the next session. But rather than just reintroduce those measures, Hess said the election gives lawmakers a chance to rethink what people really want.

"We can go back and rethink some of these bills in light of those results and say, can we do better? Can we do better bringing cheaper energy generation onto the grid than natural gas, which will take years," Hess said. "What can we do now to encourage energy conservation, to have people install solar energy, use geothermal energy?"

Past legislative action is not always an indicator of future action, said Berwood Yost, who directs the Center for Opinion Research at Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster.

"Oftentimes the various bodies will pass kind of symbolic things when they know that nothing's going to happen," Yost said.

Yost also pointed to the narrow 26-24 majority Democrats will hold in the Senate come January. Pennsylvania's regional differences — and the competing interests senators must represent — could also slow action on some policy proposals, Yost said.

August polling from Franklin and Marshall showed about 80% of Pennsylvania voters who responded said they would oppose a data center in their community. Yost said a party line hasn't emerged on the issue.

"Normally when you have an issue, you'll see big gaps between Republicans and Democrats and their perceptions of it and how it should be handled," he said. "We don't see those yet."

Affordability is the issue

Even though data centers are unpopular, and candidates tried to tie their opponents to their development, Yost said the centers themselves probably didn't sway a lot of votes.

"My sense is that the data center discussion … mostly manifested itself in the last election through affordability issues, because that is a real concern," Yost said, adding 57% of recent poll respondents said they are having some trouble affording utility bills.

McDonnell, at PennFuture, said that addressing affordability concerns and protecting the environment go hand in hand.

"The most affordable energy we can put onto the grid today is clean energy," McDonnell said. "It's batteries, it's solar, it's renewables. So driving down costs involves making sure that there's more of those kinds of resources on the grid."

Robert Routh, Pennsylvania policy director with the Natural Resources Defense Council, said affordability was a driving issue in the midterm elections and noted that data centers can put pressure on electricity bills.

"Those are the circumstances that lead me to believe there's good reason to expect early action on it," Routh said, but it's "still early days" to predict what the legislature will do.

Routh hopes to see a comprehensive regulatory framework for data centers that prevent them from passing costs to everyday people. He said those policies should emphasize new clean energy and battery storage.

He said storage can be built out quickly and paired with renewable and traditional energy sources to avoid more costly upgrades to the electric grid.

A matter of resources

Advocates said uniform state policy would provide a baseline of protections for municipalities, which have so far been on their own as they face proposals from data center developers.

Hess said he doesn't understand why lawmakers haven't moved to support under-resourced communities dealing with this issue.

"The state hasn't given one dime to support communities and local officials in helping to get them resources to look at these proposals effectively, to defend themselves in court against these trillion-dollar corporations that are putting these proposals together," Hess said.

Data center operators can take advantage of a tax exemption for certain computing equipment that was established a few years ago. This fiscal year, the exemption was expected to cost the state more than $188 million. Hess said lawmakers need to decide whether to repeal it.

"That represents nothing but a black hole in the state budget," he said.

Matthew Mehalik, executive director of the Breathe Project, said lawmakers should prioritize repealing the tax break.

"The cost in terms of air impacts, water impacts, land impacts, and noise impacts and quality of life impacts … we really shouldn't be providing a tax benefit for entities that are doing that in exchange for facilities that may only offer 25 or 40 jobs at a particular facility," Mehalik said.

The difference between spending and income has been a big source of tension in the divided legislature over the past decade, said Yost. He said it seems unlikely that lawmakers, including Democrats controlling the legislature, would want to push data centers out of the state if they could bring in new money to fund programs.

"I don't know how politicians of any party can forgo that potential revenue source," he said.

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