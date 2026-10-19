Pa. election 2026: These state House and Senate races could change the balance of power in Harrisburg

In addition to the governor, Pennsylvania voters will elect all 203 members of the state House and half of the 50-member state Senate on Nov. 3.

As voters prepare to cast ballots in crucial races across the state, Republicans and Democrats are battling for control of the state legislature. The results will determine whether Pennsylvania continues operating under divided government or gives one party control of the legislature after the 2026 midterm elections.

Republicans hold a 27-23 advantage in the Senate, their narrowest majority in more than a decade. Therefore, an outright Democratic Senate majority would only require a net gain of three seats.

A Democratic sweep of the governorship and both chambers could clear a path for proposals Democrats have long pushed for but that have stalled under divided government, including raising Pennsylvania’s minimum wage, legalizing recreational marijuana, expanding transit funding, adopting paid family leave and codifying abortion protections.

While two pickups could give Democrats effective control of a 25–25 chamber through Democratic Lt. Gov. Austin Davis’ tie-breaking vote, that would only apply to procedural matters.

Democrats currently hold a 103-100 majority in the House, meaning Republicans need a net gain of two seats to take control. A Republican takeover of the House or continued control of the Senate would preserve a significant check on Shapiro’s agenda and give the party leverage over the state budget, election law, education and energy policy.

The fight for the Pa. state Senate

Republicans have controlled the state Senate almost continuously for decades, but several suburban and exurban districts have become increasingly competitive.

Democrats’ most direct path to a majority runs through four Republican-held districts in eastern Pennsylvania: the 6th, 16th, 24th and 40th. If they can win three, without losing any of their own seats, they will gain an elected majority in the state Senate for the first time since 1978.

Democrats defend the Pa. state House

The House battlefield is broader, with competitive races scattered across western Pennsylvania, the northeast, the Philadelphia suburbs and the rapidly growing communities surrounding Harrisburg. Republicans need a net gain of two seats to win the chamber. Democrats, meanwhile, are simultaneously defending several Trump-won districts and targeting Republican incumbents in politically divided suburbs.

Democrats entered the current legislative session with a one-seat majority and expanded it further in August when Brandon Dukes defeated Republican Scott Timko by 98 votes in a special election for the 12th District in Butler County.

The result was particularly striking because Trump had carried the district by more than 18 percentage points. But Dukes and Timko face each other again in November, when higher turnout could produce a different result.

Democratic seats in Trump territory

Some of the House’s most vulnerable Democrats have survived by substantially outperforming their party’s presidential candidates.

Rep. Frank Burns faces Republican Philip Rice in Cambria County’s 72nd District. Burns won reelection by fewer than 3 percentage points in 2024 even as Trump carried the district by more than 31 points.

In Beaver County’s 16th District, Democratic Rep. Robert Matzie faces Republican John Costanza. Matzie won by about 4.6 points in 2024, while Trump carried the district by 7.5 points.

Democratic Rep. Jim Haddock is running against Republican John Lombardo in the 118th District, covering portions of Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. Trump carried that district by more than seven points.

Nearby, the retirement of Democratic Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski has created an open race in Luzerne County’s 121st District between Democrat Jessica McClay and Republican Michael Harostock. Trump carried the district by less than two points, making it one of the most closely divided open seats in the state.

Democrats are also defending Rep. Kyle Mullins in Lackawanna County’s closely divided 112th District, which Harris carried narrowly as well as Rep. Sean Dougherty in Philadelphia’s 172nd District. Dougherty won his first term by only about 500 votes in 2024 in a district Trump carried narrowly.

In Bucks County, Democratic Rep. Brian Munroe is defending another district that backed Trump. Munroe faces Republican Mike Murphy, although an August State Navigate poll showed Munroe leading Murphy by 12 percentage points.

Republican seats targeted by Democrats

Democrats are also trying to expand their House majority by challenging Republican incumbents in several closely divided districts.

In Northampton County’s 137th District, Republican Rep. Joe Emrick faces Democratic Bethlehem City Council member Jeff Warren. Emrick won reelection by about 4 percentage points in 2024, while Trump carried the district by roughly 1.5 points. Democrats hold a slight voter-registration advantage there.

Republican Rep. Joe Hogan faces Democrat Kristin Egan in Bucks County’s 142nd District. Hogan first won the seat by fewer than 100 votes in 2022, although he secured a more comfortable victory in 2024. Trump carried the district by about 3 points.

Democrats are seeking a rematch in the 160th District, which covers portions of Chester and Delaware counties. Republican Rep. Craig Williams again faces Democrat Elizabeth Moro. Williams defeated Moro by 4 points in 2024, even as Kamala Harris carried the district by more than 5 points.

In Bucks County’s 18th District, Republican Rep. K.C. Tomlinson faces Democrat Bryan Allen, a former Bensalem Township Council member and state House staffer. Local coverage has identified the contest as one of Pennsylvania’s most competitive legislative races. Democrats hold a voter-registration advantage in the district, although Trump carried it by about 3 points and Tomlinson won reelection by 12 points in 2024.

Democrats are also challenging Republican Rep. Martina White in Northeast Philadelphia’s 170th District. White faces Democrat Rob Gurtcheff, an Army veteran. Democrats have a sizable voter-registration advantage in the district, but Trump carried it by 15 points in 2024, underscoring the extent to which Northeast Philadelphia has shifted toward Republicans.