© 2026 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Penn State scraps Flock cameras on campus

WPSU | By Anne Danahy
Published October 13, 2026 at 8:09 PM EDT
A car drives past what appears to be an automated license plate reader camera on Shortlidge Road on Penn State's University Park campus on Feb. 26, 2026.
Anne Danahy
/
WPSU
A car drives past what appears to be an automated license plate reader camera on Shortlidge Road on Penn State's University Park campus on Feb. 26, 2026. Penn State Police and Public Safety piloted the use of automated license plate reader cameras from Flock Safety, but the university says that is ending.

Penn State is not renewing its agreement with Flock Safety and is instead ending the use of Flock security cameras on the University Park campus.

Sara Thorndike, the university’s senior vice president for business, said in response to a question during a faculty senate meeting Tuesday that Penn State's use of Flock cameras is ending.

“After reviewing the cost of the system, the return on investment and the operational value, Police and Public Safety has determined that we’re not renewing the contract that has expired," Thorndike said.

She said the cameras are currently being removed from campus.


Sign up for WPSU's weekly News Roundup email

Penn State had been piloting the use of Flock license plate readers on the University Park campus. But Thorndike did not rule out the possibility that the university could use other security systems in the future.

“We will continue to research and assess tools that may provide similar data for us, but we are not renewing that Flock agreement," she said.

Flock cameras are reportedly in more than 6,000 communities in 49 states. Supporters say the automatic license plate readers assist with law enforcement and safety. But critics say the data could be hacked or used improperly and the cameras are an invasion of privacy.
Tags
Penn StateLocal News
Anne Danahy
Anne Danahy has been a reporter at WPSU since fall 2017. Before crossing over to radio, she was a reporter at the Centre Daily Times in State College, Pennsylvania, and she worked in communications at Penn State. She is married with cats.
See stories by Anne Danahy