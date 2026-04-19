U.S. seizes Iranian cargo ship in Strait of Hormuz

Updated April 19, 2026 at 6:00 PM EDT

The U.S. has seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz after firing on its engine room, President Trump said in a post on social media.

Trump wrote that the U.S. Navy Guided Missile Destroyer USS Spruance intercepted the Touska in the Gulf of Oman.

The U.S. Navy "gave them fair warning to stop. The Iranian crew refused to listen, so our Navy ship stopped them right in their tracks by blowing a hole in the engineroom," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

He said U.S. Marines have custody of the vessel and that it is "under U.S. Treasury Sanctions because of their prior history of illegal activity."

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement that the Iranian ship refused to comply with U.S. warnings over the course of six hours before the U.S. fired on the ship and boarded it.

"American forces acted in a deliberate, professional, and proportional manner to ensure compliance," CENTCOM said.

The attack appears to be an escalation of the U.S. blockade of Iranian ships in the Strait of Hormuz. As part of the blockade, the U.S. has so far directed 25 commercial vessels to turn around or return to an Iranian port, CENTCOM also said.

Trump had earlier accused Iran of violating the terms of a two-week ceasefire in the war after Iran fired on ships in the strait. Iran has accused the U.S. of violating the ceasefire by keeping a blockade on Iranian ports in place.

It comes as U.S. officials are heading to Islamabad, Pakistan, for another round of talks with Iran to negotiate the end of the war.

The three U.S. officials heading to Pakistan are Vice President Vance, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, President Trump's son-in-law, according to a White House official who spoke on background.

On Sunday afternoon, Iran's official news agency, IRNA, said the government had declined to join the talks.

IRNA cited what it described as "Washington's excessive demands, unrealistic expectations, constant shifts in stance, repeated contradictions, and the ongoing naval blockade," which Iran considers a breach of the ceasefire.

On Sunday morning, Trump said in a post that the talks would begin on Monday evening.

Trump wrote: "We're offering a very fair and reasonable DEAL, and I hope they take it because, if they don't, the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran. NO MORE MR. NICE GUY!"

Trump praised the U.S. blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, saying it was costing Iran "$500 Million Dollars a day" while the United States "loses nothing."

He added: "Iran decided to fire bullets yesterday in the Strait of Hormuz — A Total Violation of our Ceasefire Agreement!"

Iran has closed the strait again

After briefly reopening the Strait of Hormuz, Iran has again closed the vital economic waterway, saying it will restrict ships from passing through as long as the U.S. continues its blockade of Iranian ports.

Iran's chief negotiator, parliamentary speaker Mohammed Bagher Qalibaf, was unequivocal in comments made on Iranian state TV, stressing: "It is impossible for others to pass through the Strait of Hormuz while we cannot."

The U.S. military said on X that it forced 23 ships to turn around as part of its blockade of Iranian ports.

About 20% of the world's crude oil and natural gas typically passes through the narrow waterway, which Iran has essentially closed to international tankers since the U.S. and Israel launched a war on the country at the end of February.

Vahid Salemi / AP / AP A woman member of the Basij paramilitary, affiliated with Iran's Revolutionary Guard, holds her gun during a state-organized rally in support of the supreme leader marking National Girl's Day in Tehran, Iran, on Friday.

Here are more updates on the Middle East conflict:

Indian ships come under attack

India's foreign ministry summoned Iran's ambassador in New Delhi after what it said was a shooting incident that involved two Indian-flagged vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

During the brief re-opening on Saturday, India said there was "a serious incident of firing on merchant ships." India has urged Iran to allow Indian ships to resume safe passage across the strait as soon as possible.

On Saturday, the U.K.'s Maritime Trade Operations Centre also said it received a report that two Iranian Revolutionary Guard gun boats fired on a tanker.

It didn't say if the tanker was Indian-flagged.

More than 20,000 seafarers have been stuck on hundreds of ships in the Gulf since the war began in late February.

In a statement released to Iranian state media, the country's National Security Council said that Iran is "determined to exercise supervision and control over traffic through the Strait of Hormuz until the war is definitively ended and lasting peace is achieved in the region."

Hassan Ammar / AP / AP Barber Mohammad Mehdi cuts the hair of his client Ayman Al Zein inside his shop, which was damaged in an Israeli airstrike, in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, on Saturday.

French peacekeeper, Israeli soldiers killed

The separate ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon is being tested, but still holding for now.

A French peacekeeper and two Israeli soldiers were killed in southern Lebanon over the weekend.

Lebanon was drawn into the conflict in early March, when Iran-backed Hezbollah launched attacks in support of Tehran. This triggered an Israeli offensive against Hezbollah, that has killed more than 2,000 Lebanese, including 177 children, and displaced over 1.2 million, according to the government there.

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed the death of French peacekeeper Florian Montorio, which he said appeared to be caused by fire from Hezbollah, and described as an attack on the U.N.'s peace service. The Iran-backed militant group denied any responsibility.

The Israeli military says one of its soldiers, Sgt. Maj. Barak Kalfon, was killed when his engineering vehicle ran over a bomb. Three additional soldiers were injured.

Another soldier, Staff Sgt. Lidor Porat, was also killed in battle in southern Lebanon and eight others were injured.

Meanwhile, polls show most Israelis oppose the ceasefire, which comes as they believe their army was making progress in routing the group.

Eleanor Beardsley in Jerusalem, Durrie Bouscaren in Van, Turkey, Betsy Joles in Islamabad, Diaa Hadid in Colombo, Kate Bartlett in Johannesburg, and Robbie Griffiths in London contributed reporting.

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