Pennsylvanians still awaiting November SNAP benefits should get them within a few days

Pennsylvanians who have been waiting for food assistance benefits delayed by the federal government shutdown should get them soon.

"DHS is working quickly to restart issuing full SNAP benefits," read an announcement on the state Department of Human Services website Thursday. "The process for this may take a few days for all remaining households to receive their payments."

Benefits should be paid by the end of the week, according to the department.

Because of the shutdown, the Trump administration had not distributed November SNAP benefits , leaving millions of families — and food banks and other charities — scrambling for weeks.

Some benefits went out last week after a federal court ordered the administration to release the funds, though benefits distribution was later halted after the administration appealed that ruling.

The shutdown ended on Wednesday .

Kate Giammarise / 90.5 WESA / A sign at a market in Clairton lets shoppers know they can use their SNAP there. November SNAP benefits were delayed because the Trump administration withheld them during the federal government shutdown.

"I again want to extend my deepest gratitude to our food banks, food pantries, and every Pennsylvanian who showed the true meaning of community through this crisis. I am relieved we can finally get these critical benefits out, and I urge those who are able to continue to support our charitable food network as they stabilize and restock to continue their essential work," said DHS Secretary Val Arkoosh in a statement. "While the federal government has resumed operations, the effects of this shutdown will last."

Close to two million Pennsylvanians receive SNAP, including more than 160,000 people in Allegheny County.

The delay and uncertainty were a hardship, said Kathie Vogan, 59, of Mercer County. Vogan works part-time but also uses SNAP to help make ends meet.

"It's been very stressful," she said. "I've prayed a lot."

The delays and swiftly-changing court orders also presented a challenge for many retailers whose customers rely on SNAP assistance.

" You could feel the anxiety of the residents in the community and our customers that come in," said Felix Fusco, who manages Produce Marketplace in Clairton.