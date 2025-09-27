The Local Groove - September 27, 2025
Featuring:
Anthony St. James - Leaving On A Train
Chris Rattie - Pick Your Pain
Chris Vipond - Tupelo
Company Townes - Beggar's Grave
Ellen Siberian Tiger - Drown
Isbe Amare - Divine Wind
Mama Corn - About A Minute
Matt Otis & The Sound - Frozen Moments
Pat McGinnis - Never
Raven & The Wren - Broken Pieces
Sean Farley - Blues Vibe
The SEEN - When I Was Young
The Sorters - Demo Day
Tussey Mtn. Moonshiners - I'll Be Your Johnny Cash
Host - The Mighty Wiggus