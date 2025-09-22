Unusually dry weather persists in much of Pennsylvania

Much of Pennsylvania is in a dry spell, with rainfall at record lows in some places, according to meteorologists from Penn State’s Weather World who spoke about the lack of rain during WPSU's latest episode of Conversations Live.

Jon Nese, a teaching professor of meteorology at Penn State and a Weather World feature writer, said barring a tropical system, September and October are typically two of the drier months.

“But this has been extreme," Nese said. "I mean the period since August 1st, at many places in Pennsylvania ranks as the driest such period on record.”

State College has had just over 1 inch of rain since Aug. 1 compared with an average of 6.55 inches. DuBois has seen 1.52 inches of rain in that period, when more than 6 inches would be typical.

Weather World A look at how much precipitation parts of Pennsylvania have seen, compared to what's typical, as of Sept. 18, 2025.

Rob Lydick, Weather World’s executive producer, said many places in Pennsylania have seen less than 25% of the precipitation typical for the past month.

“It actually may take the influence of a tropics system to really put a dent in some of the recent drought," Lydick said. "We can hope that we get some relief here going into October.”

But the rest of September, he said, is leaning dry.