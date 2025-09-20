© 2025 WPSU
The Local Groove - September 13, 2025

WPSU
Published September 20, 2025 at 9:00 PM EDT

Featuring:
Natascha & The Spy Boys - Write A Song
Hannah Bingman - White Blaze
Samantha Sears - Through Waiting
Allison Borek - Melancholy
Titchner-Scott - The Other Side
Michiko Egger - Rain
Miss Melanie & Groove Society - Rain Again
Pure Cane Sugar - Gimme Some of the Good Stuff
Elly Cooke - You Took The Blues
Olivia Jones - Bad Friends
Ann Kerstetter - Cryin' Out The Blues
Stars in Sapphire - Illuminate
Juneau - My Family

Host - JT Thompson