The Local Groove - September 20, 2025
Featuring:
R.H.O.D.E.S. - End of Entropy
The Pennsoulvanians - Bounce Back
Archie Blue - New Day Comin'
Atlas Soundtrack - Thankful
The Earthtones - The Healer
Eva George - Celebrate
Felix & The Hurricanes - Strength & Courage
JT Thompson - Dance Little Sister Dance
Hannah Bingman - Clearer & Clearer
J.R. & Sharon - Make It Matter
Matt Otis & The Sound - Home
Ted McCloskey - Dancing As Fast As I Can
Tussey Mountain Moonshiners - I'll Be Your Johnny Cash
Host - Radios Don Bedell