Help Pa. decide how to spend $14M to help communities recover from Tropical Storm Debby

As parts of Pennsylvania rebuild from damage caused by the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby, more than $14 million in additional federal money is slated to help with the recovery.

Most of that funding — at least $11.6 million, according to a draft spending plan released by the state Department of Community and Economic Development — is earmarked for rural Tioga County, which the federal government identified as the area most impacted by the daylong deluge that brought heavy rain and subsequent flooding in August 2024.

The remaining dollars will address housing, mitigation efforts, and other infrastructure needs in Lycoming, Potter, and Union Counties, which were also severely impacted by the storm and are eligible for up to 20% of the total funding.

At least 70% of all program funds will benefit low- and moderate-income households, with affordable housing being one of the greatest needs.

The money, which aims to cover long-term costs not paid for by other funding streams, comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Pennsylvania’s draft plan, now open for public comment, outlines how the state proposes to distribute it.

Under the current proposal, DCED plans to allocate:

$1.65 million for grants to support the acquisition or demolition of flood-impacted and flood-prone structures.

$1.45 million for housing rehabilitation grants for homeowners to restore storm-damaged homes or make them more resistant to heavy rain storms.

$1.35 million for new housing construction.

$5.67 million for infrastructure projects — such as roads, bridges, water and sanitary facilities, or parks — to help make impacted areas more resilient.

$881,000 for activities that help the local or regional economy.

$731,000 for public services like legal, mental health counseling, disaster preparedness programs, and programs to address homelessness.

$1.9 million for Tioga County to address other needs and mitigation efforts.

The state has earmarked $731,000 for administrative costs and $250,000 for planning.

The public can review the draft action plan on DCED’s website and submit feedback during a 30-day comment period, which runs until 4 p.m. on Sept. 30.

Comments can be submitted in three different ways: