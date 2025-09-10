Penn State considering transferring WPSU to Philadelphia public media outlet WHYY

Penn State is considering transferring ownership of WPSU to another public media outlet, and the university’s board of trustees is expected to review the proposal during its meetings Thursday and Friday, according to sources close to the board.

The potential transfer would be to WHYY, a public media outlet in the Philadelphia region.

The proposal comes as WPSU and other public media outlets are facing a shifting financial landscape. Congress approved canceling all federal funding to public media this year. And, WPSU saw a decrease in funding from Penn State.

Penn State did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The proposed transaction includes the transfer of WPSU’s broadcast license. WPSU-TV reaches 24 counties in central and northern Pennsylvania and radio reaches 13 counties.

The transaction would be subject to Federal Communications Commission approval. Additional details are expected to become available after being presented to Penn State trustees.