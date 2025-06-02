Help us craft a summer bucket list of hidden gems, and then help us tackle it

This callout first appeared in PA Local, a weekly newsletter by Spotlight PA taking a fresh, positive look at the incredible people, beautiful places, and delicious food of Pennsylvania. Sign up for free here.

Warmer weather is coming to Pennsylvania, and we're looking for the best ways to spend the next stretch of 2025. That's where you come in.

Inspired by the folks at Bridge Michigan, we're asking readers like you to help us make a summer bucket list full of places (new and old) worth trekking to.

We're looking for lesser-known gems and places a bit off the beaten path, and in a big state full of natural beauty and world-class cities, that well runs deep. Think secret beaches, remote campsites, quirky festivals, and more.

The parameters are simple: It must be in Pennsylvania, doable in summer, and ideally

more than just a photo op.

If we get enough submissions, we'll put a list together, share it with you, and see who can finish it by the end of the season (photos will be required). Then we’ll crown a group of winners who will receive lifetime bragging rights and shipments of Spotlight PA merch.

So, what are we getting up to this summer? Tell us here.

