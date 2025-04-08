State parks attracting more campground reservations as federally-run sites close

State parks are preparing for an influx of visitors looking for alternatives to federally-run campgrounds this summer.

Some popular sites, such as Raystown Lake in Huntingdon County, are not accepting overnight reservations due to staffing shortages driven by the Trump Administration’s efforts to reduce the federal workforce.

The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said, statewide, it is seeing a nearly 30% increase in campsite reservations made in March for the rest of the year, compared to reservations made in March 2024.

Pennsylvania has launched a “Still Open, Still Awesome” campaign to encourage more people to explore the state’s 124 state parks and 2.2 million acres of state forests.

As of Monday, DCNR said 24% of campsites across the state have already been reserved for the peak season between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Trough Creek State Park, the closest park to Raystown Lake, saw a 189% spike in reservations compared to last year.

DCNR said the most popular destinations include locations with large lakes, such as Prince Gallitzin in Cambria County, Bald Eagle in Centre County and Greenwood Furnace in Huntingdon County.

“From breathtaking hiking trails to peaceful lakeside campsites, Pennsylvania’s parks are the perfect escape for those looking to unplug, unwind, and reconnect with nature,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn.

Southcentral Pennsylvania has several options for those looking to camp.

Gifford Pinchot State Park in York County has one of the largest state park campgrounds in the state with 289 campsites. The campground opens in mid-April and closes in late October.

The park also offers modern cabins, camping cottages, yurts, and organized group camping.

The campground at Codorus State Park in York County has 190 campsites for tents or RVs, many with electric hookups. It opens the second Friday in April and closes Nov. 1. It also offers camping cottages, yurts, and a lodge.

French Creek State Park in Berks County, offers a variety of overnight options, including nearly 200 campsites – some with electricity and water hookups – 10 modern cabins, and two yurts.

Park operations manager Kaitlyn Gundersen-Thorpe said campgrounds at French Creek were full last summer, so it would be hard to see an increase from there.

French Creek is very close to Hopewell Furnace National Historic Site, which does not offer camping. Gundersen-Thorpe said people visiting the national site often stay at French Creek.

Campgrounds are not full yet. Gundersen-Thorpe said sites usually fill up closer to the summer months.

Other area campground include Caledonia State Park in Franklin County, Colonel Denning and Pine Grove Furnace state parks in Cumberland County, and Little Buffalo and Fowlers Hollow state parks in Perry County.

For those more apt to “glamp” than camp, the Kings Gap Environmental Education Center in Cumberland County offers weekend stays in its Cameron-Masland Mansion.