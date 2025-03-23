Special election Tuesday in Allegheny County will determine control of the Pennsylvania House

Voters in Allegheny and Lancaster counties will choose lawmakers Tuesday to fill two vacancies in the state legislature.

One will take the place of a state representative who died earlier this year and the other will replace a state senator who resigned to work for U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick (R-Pa.).

The special election for the 35th Legislative District seat, previously held by Rep. Matthey Gergely (D-Allegheny), will determine control of the state House. Democrats held a one seat majority in the chamber before Gergley died in January after suffering a medical emergency.

The 35th District, in the Monongahela River Valley south of Pittsburgh, includes the industrial cities of Clairton, Duquesne and McKeesport, and is favored to remain in Democratic control.

Republicans won a 28-22 majority in the Senate in November, so the election for former Sen. Ryan Aument’s (R-Lancaster) 36th Senate District seat is less consequential. Covering a swath of northern Lancaster County including suburbs of the city of Lancaster and rural communities, the 36th District is favored to remain in Republican control. Aument left the Senate after his reelection last year to serve as McCormick’s state director.

35th House District Candidates

Democrat Dan Goughnour is a member of the McKeesport Area School Board and captain of detectives in the McKeesport Police Department. Goughnour and his wife Lauren live in McKeesport and have three children. He lists public safety, access to job training, strengthening public schools and reducing costs for consumers as his priorities, according to his campaign website.

Republican Charles Davis is president of the White Oak borough council where he was first elected to office in 2003 and raised two daughters. Davis said on his campaign website that he plans to take his commitment to his community to the state level and lists developing local energy sources, protecting Pennsylvania industry, reducing crime and lowering taxes among his priorities, according to his website.

Libertarian Adam Kitta of White Oak works as assistant director for the Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services department. In that role, he has provided aid to victims of disaster and emergency personnel, according to the Libertarian Party of Pennsylvania. It has also provided experience coordinating with government agencies and other nonprofit organizations. His priorities are economic revitalization of the Mon Valley, increasing volunteerism and criminal justice reform.

36th Senate District Candidates

Democrat James Malone is mayor of East Petersburg and works as a senior development consultant for a business information technology firm. Malone says he is devoted to transparent, compassionate, inclusive and innovative government. His campaign website said his priorities are affordable housing, including support for first-time homeowners and property tax relief; public education; supporting first responders; and expanding social services and mental health support.

Republican Josh Parsons is the Lancaster County commissioners chairperson, a veteran U.S. Army officer and former assistant district attorney. Parson says on his website he’s a conservative who believes in small, efficient government and plans to bring his success in county government to the state level. He touts his defiance of state COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, Lancaster County’s economic recovery during the emergency and his leadership as abortion opponent.

Libertarian Zachary Moore of Mount Joy is a geographic information system specialist with experience improving operations of utilities, planning, environmental resources, public safety, and other government functions. He lists government transparency, accountability, fiscal responsibility, and parental choice in education among his priorities, according to the Libertarian Party of Pennsylvania.