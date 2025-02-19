Tell us how Pennsylvania’s opioid crisis has changed you, your family, your community, and more

Ed Mahon reported this story while participating in the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism’s 2024 Data Fellowship and received engagement mentoring and funding.

HARRISBURG — A little over two years ago, I had a video call with a small group of mothers whose families were all deeply affected by the opioid crisis. Three had a child die from a drug overdose. All of them were frustrated with the rollout of opioid settlement money and how people in power were making decisions.

That conversation has stayed with me as I’ve explored debates about the best way to spend potentially billions of settlement dollars in Pennsylvania, revealed legal concerns over secretive state decisions, and created tools to make the money easier to follow. I’ve also tried to make sure our coverage shines a light on the perspectives of people who have firsthand experience of the epidemic’s devastating impact. You can expect more of that approach, plus some new techniques, in the coming months as we seek to better understand the issue and explore solutions.

We’re particularly focused on issues affecting children and families — whether it’s grandparents raising children whose parents have died, the effectiveness of programs that aim to prevent illicit drug use, or the impact of the crisis on county offices that are responsible for investigating and assessing allegations of child abuse and neglect.

We’re exploring these and other issues, and we need your help. Using the form below, please share your experiences and perspectives. Your input will inform our ongoing reporting and help as we plan a live event in April on this important topic.

At Spotlight PA, we’ve been pursuing these recent opioid settlement stories as part of a data fellowship through the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism.

The program offered me four days of in-person training, as well as ongoing support and mentorship. It helped me launch a first-of-its-kind database in November that makes it easier to track opioid settlement money in Pennsylvania. You can search for keywords such as “syringe,” “police,” and “jail” to get a better understanding of what local communities are prioritizing.

Ryan Costello, a former Republican U.S. representative from the Philadelphia suburbs, used the database multiple times in a column as he criticized what he considered misuses of settlement funds. Cathleen Palm, a child protection advocate, had suggestions for items to search for in the database — “infant,” “child,” or even “soccer.” I’ve heard from others across the state who reached out to their local officials after having concerns about spending decisions they found in the database.

We have more plans to broaden our reach. Over the past few months, Spotlight PA Events Coordinator Yaasmeen Piper and I have been working closely with the Center for Health Journalism’s national engagement editor, Teena Apeles, on ways we can expand who we’re reaching with our stories.

I’ve also been working to organize listening sessions, and we’re planning a larger in-person event. The form above will help those engagement efforts.

“Engagement is journalism,” reads a guide from the Center for Health Journalism. “It is journalism that explicitly provides community members with avenues to participate in, contribute to or shape the reporting prior to publication. Engagement can also involve decision-makers in new and creative ways.”

Since November, we’ve been including a comment box in our settlement stories that asks for reader feedback. So far, we’ve received about 20 responses to those prompts, plus we’ve connected with people in other ways. At least one person wanted the money to go to drug treatment centers. Another suggested using the funds for nonprofit counseling facilities, and another highlighted the importance of teen prevention programs. Some emphasized the importance of having a transparent process and public input.

If you have thoughts on how opioid settlement money should be used or how we can better engage with people across the state, I always want to hear them. You can connect with me directly at emahon@spotlightpa.org or at 717-421-2518. I’ll also be reviewing every response in the form above.

