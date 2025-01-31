Groundhog Day annually draws crowds to the world ‘Weather Capital.’ Which other Pa. regions claim ‘capital’ status?

Spotlight PA’s weekly newsletter PA Local takes a fresh, positive look at the incredible people, beautiful places, and delicious food of Pennsylvania. Sign up for free here.

Do you plan to visit London, Tokyo, Cairo, Buenos Aires, or some other foreign seat of government? Cancel that trip. Pennsylvania has all the capitals you need.

If you live in York County, you’re a denizen of the Snack Food Capital of the World. If you’re an Indiana County resident, you live in the world’s Christmas Tree Capital. Most Philadelphians probably already know they live in the Cheesesteak Capital, but the city’s public art affords them yet another global claim to fame.

A PA Local analysis (read: hours of internet searches by yours truly) found well over a dozen such nicknames — past and present — for Pennsylvania municipalities, counties, and regions. Some of them are generally agreed upon and have data points or a strong reputation to back them up. Others are more dubious.

Whatever the case, to help you plan your trip, PA Local has compiled a list of these “capitals of the world.” We’ll let you decide whether the titles are deserved.

Punxsutawney: ‘Weather Capital of the World’

This Western Pennsylvania borough’s title nods to its famous groundhog prognosticator, Phil. The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club apparently gave this nickname to the town back in 1887, the same year the group made its first trek to Gobbler’s Knob to find out if the woodchuck had seen its shadow.

Chester County: ‘Mushroom Capital of the World’

This fun(gi) name for the area around Kennett Square stems from the region’s annual production of over half a billion pounds of mushrooms, which drives the local economy. In case you’re wondering, that accounts for about half of the United States’ mushrooms.

Pittsburgh: ‘Zombie Capital of the World’

This one has a lot to do with the 1968 film Night of the Living Dead, per the Heinz History Center. According to an Instagram post from the museum, the classic horror movie premiered in Pittsburgh after being filmed there and in nearby Evans City. Dawn of the Dead, from 1978, was also filmed in the area — in nearby Monroeville. Pittsburgh doesn’t have the title totally locked down though: Atlanta — a major setting and filming location for AMC’s hit show The Walking Dead — has also been given the mantle.

Indiana County: ‘Christmas Tree Capital of the World’

Indiana County, home to some of the country’s first Christmas tree farms, appears to have assumed this nickname in 1956. However, the title is contested. Eureka, Montana; Lunenburg County, Nova Scotia; and Ashe County, North Carolina, are among the bevy of other North American locales that have laid claim to the name.

Philadelphia: ‘Mural Capital of the World’ and ‘Cheesesteak Capital of the World’

The City of Brotherly Love’s signature art museum is top-tier, but you don’t even need to step inside a building to see some of Philly’s world-renowned offerings. It’s not totally clear where this nickname came from or when it arose, but it seems fair to assume that it has something to do with the 4,000-plus murals throughout the city. There’s art of all kinds, from tributes to Dr. J and Edgar Allan Poe to gorgeous interpretations of the seasons (my personal favorite).

As for the cheesesteak title … do I really need to explain?

Asha Prihar / Spotlight PA An illustration showing some of Pennsylvania's “world capitals.”

St. Marys region: ‘Powdered Metal Capital of the World’

During the mid-20th century, St. Marys was a hub for carbon and graphite manufacturing, producing things like the materials found in some batteries. Today, north-central Pennsylvania is home to approximately 56 powder metallurgy firms and produces around 40% of the world’s powdered metal parts, per the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce.

Ridgway: ‘Chainsaw Carving Capital of the World’

Although a Google search for “chainsaw carving capital” will probably yield Hope, British Columbia, as the top result, the name has also been used to describe this Elk County borough. Ridgway hosts an annual Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous that draws artists from around the world.

New Castle: ‘Hot Dog Capital of the World’

Neither New York City nor Chicago seems to have laid claim to this title, which someone from this Lawrence County city of about 21,000 decided to adopt. New Castle offers a distinct style of frank that’s made with a special chili sauce invented by two teenage Greek immigrants in the 1920s. Their business, MP Coney Island, is still standing.

Kane: ‘Black Cherry TREE Capital of the World’

A number of websites will tell you this McKean County borough is the “Black Cherry Capital of the World.” But the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture clarified on its Facebook account several years ago that the name refers to the black cherry tree, not the fruit. Almost 30% of the nation’s black cherry trees grow in Pennsylvania, per the department. As for the “Cherry Capital of the World,” that’s Traverse City, Michigan.

York County: ‘Snack Food Capital of the World’ and ‘Factory Tour Capital of the World’

With Utz, Synder’s of Hanover, Revonah Pretzels, Martin’s Potato Chips, and a number of other snack makers calling York County home, the first title feels deserved. The second is related — many snack manufacturers offer peeks inside their facilities.

Old Forge: ‘Pizza Capital of the World’

This one might ruffle some feathers. Although the Northeastern Pennsylvania borough is not internationally renowned, the name seems to be self-declared, and pays homage to a local speciality. Old Forge’s distinctive style of pizza is served on rectangular trays, and served either red or white.

Bonus: Historic ‘capitals’ based in Pennsylvania