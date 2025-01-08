© 2025 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Penn State mourns Tony Leach, conductor, mentor, and founder of Essence of Joy

WPSU | By Kristine Allen
Published January 8, 2025 at 11:12 PM EST
Tony Leach rehearses with Essence of Joy.
Kristine Allen, WPSU
Tony Leach rehearses with Essence of Joy.

Dr. Anthony Leach was Professor Emeritus of Music and Music Education at Penn State. He died Wednesday at the age of 73.

Tony Leach was remembered as a mentor, a “friend,” “role model” and even “a legend” on Facebook, where his death was announced Wednesday night by Penn State’s School of Music. His legacy as an educator, conductor and composer includes performances around the world, and the founding of the Penn State gospel choir, Essence of Joy. Leach told WPSU in a 2014 interview how the choir began in 1991:

“I received a request from the forum on Black Affairs to do music for the annual MLK banquet. And I said I don’t have a choir but I’ll ask kids who are associated with choirs to join me.”

Soon, that group grew into Essence of Joy. And it became a course for Penn State students when Leach joined the faculty in 1994.

He described the choir’s focus as music in the African and African American traditions, from a huge variety of choral styles.

“We do a lot of sacred music,” Leach said. “And the choir over the years has commissioned various composers, and the kids really are engaged whenever they’re in front of an audience.”

Leach had a lot to do with those students being so engaged. And he will long be remembered for as a friend, leader and mentor to those singers whose lives he touched at Penn State.
Kristine Allen
Kristine Allen is Program Director of WPSU-FM. She also files feature stories for WPSU on the arts, culture, science, and more. When she's not at WPSU, Kris enjoys playing folk fiddle, acting, singing and portrait-sketching. She is also a self-confessed "science geek." Kris started working in public radio in college, at age 17, and says she "just couldn't stop."
See stories by Kristine Allen