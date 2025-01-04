A storm will bring heavy snow and dangerous ice from the Plains to the East Coast

The first weekend of 2025 will have the coldest air of the season, according to the National Weather Service. The first significant winter storm of the year will impact 62 million people starting Saturday afternoon and continuing into Monday.

Heavy snow, ice, rain and severe thunderstorms will be unleashed from the Plains to the East Coast. While snow and ice has been limited to the northern states this winter, the upcoming storm will impact areas less prone to winter weather.

"The major winter storm will bring significant disruptions to the Central Plains by late Saturday, spreading to the Ohio Valley on Sunday," the NWS said.

Travel delays are likely as the storm is forecast to reach the mid-Atlantic by Sunday night. Severe thunderstorms are expected in areas with warmer temperatures. The storm could also impact Texas and Mississippi, which are still recovering from last month's deadly storms.

States are gearing up for heavy snowfall and hazardous conditions

A nasty mix of sleet, snow and freezing rain is expected to disrupt travel and daily life in the central United States, according to the NWS Winter Storm Severity Index.

The storm will begin with a deep surge of moist air moving north out of the Gulf of Mexico, which will spread rain and snow over the Plains. As it strengthens and expands, it will track east and spread into the Mississippi Valley and parts of the Midwest on Sunday morning, and reach the East Coast by Sunday night and Monday morning.

Officials have already begun preparing for the worst. On Friday, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson put the National Guard on standby, and Gov. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia declared a state of emergency. Youngkin has urged people to avoid traveling on Sunday.

"I'm encouraging all Virginians, visitors, and travelers to stay alert, monitor the weather forecast, and prepare now for any potential impacts," Youngkin said in a statement.

❄️ A significant winter storm is set to begin later today across the Central Plains, bringing impactful snowfall and icing as it traverses east into Mid-Atlantic by Monday. Be sure to check https://t.co/pGx1JRZLBI for local forecasts and be prepared for travel disruptions. pic.twitter.com/yPo2KcdLb1 — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) January 4, 2025

Major cities such as Chicago, St. Louis and Washington, D.C., have also begun pretreating their roads and preparing warming centers.

Near-blizzard conditions are expected in the Central Plains

Heavy snowfall and wind gusts of over 40 mph could create blizzard conditions in the Central Plains by Sunday morning. The region from central Kansas to Indiana may get at least 8 inches of snow, with potential lingering snow showers on Monday.

The NWS Weather Prediction Center said that the most extreme conditions will likely be in places running along the Interstate 70 Corridor, which passes through St. Louis and Indianapolis.

There is also "significant icing potential" mainly in parts of Kansas, Missouri and Kentucky this weekend, according to forecasters. Icing is when rain freezes on contact with the ground. It can also affect cars and car windows — essentially any surface outside.

A thin layer of ice can cause dangerous road conditions for vehicles and pedestrians. Thicker layers of ice can cause power outages and make roads impassable. In 2023, a January ice storm stretching from Texas to Tennessee left hundreds of thousands without power.

Thunderstorms expected in warmer climates

States too warm for snow will also experience extreme weather. Severe thunderstorms are likely on Sunday in parts of Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi, according to the NWS Storm Prediction Center.

The Southeast is expected to see the heaviest rainfall, and the storm could cause flooding. There is also an enhanced risk of thunderstorms in parts of the lower Mississippi Valley on Sunday.

This storm is expected to pass by late Monday. It will exit the East Coast on Monday night and fully diminish its impact overnight. But temperatures are expected to plunge on Tuesday. The eastern two-thirds of the U.S. will see temperatures 30 degrees below normal, and the frigid air could last until mid-January.

