The Local Groove - December 14, 2024

Archive of the Local Groove from December 14, 2024

Featuring;

Becca Gohn - Chase The Rain

Big Red Truck - Winter

Caleb Joshua Thomas - Lean In The Breeze

Cass & The Bailout Crew - The Storm

Isbe Amare - Divine Wind

John Phelps - Hurricane

Jonathan "Hops" McVerry - Show You The Summer

JR Mangan - Summer Girl

Kat & Zach - Winter Flower

Matt Otis & The Sound - Frozen Moments

Stacy Glen Tibbets - The Sight of Snow

Stacy Glen Tibbets ft. Catherine Dupuis - Snowbound

Steve Treado - Rain On Me

Travis McCoy - Windy Town

Host - Don Bedell