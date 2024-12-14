The Local Groove - December 14, 2024
Archive of the Local Groove from December 14, 2024
Featuring;
Becca Gohn - Chase The Rain
Big Red Truck - Winter
Caleb Joshua Thomas - Lean In The Breeze
Cass & The Bailout Crew - The Storm
Isbe Amare - Divine Wind
John Phelps - Hurricane
Jonathan "Hops" McVerry - Show You The Summer
JR Mangan - Summer Girl
Kat & Zach - Winter Flower
Matt Otis & The Sound - Frozen Moments
Stacy Glen Tibbets - The Sight of Snow
Stacy Glen Tibbets ft. Catherine Dupuis - Snowbound
Steve Treado - Rain On Me
Travis McCoy - Windy Town
Host - Don Bedell