Rothrock trail initiative gets state grant for project's second phase

The effort to build a loop of sustainable trails in Rothrock State Forest in Centre and Huntingdon counties just got a boost from the state, with a $500,000 grant from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources that will go toward the second phase of the project.

The Rothrock Trail Alliance, which is part of ClearWater Conservancy, has been spearheading the project in several phases. The latest funding from DCNR will help pay for the second phase of about 11 miles of trails, connecting the Hubler Gap area to Whipple Dam.

Jay Ziegler, president of the Rothrock Trail Alliance, said the second phase has a total cost of $625,000. In addition to the state grant, the project is receiving $50,000 from the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau and the Chamber of Business & Industry of Centre County, along with private donations.

“What we’re doing is creating a recreation experience that will increase the enjoyment out there in the state forest," Ziegler said. "We’re building sustainable trails that will last generation after generation.”

The first phase of the project will run from Musser Gap to Pine Swamp Road. Ziegler said while work on that phase had been slated to begin this year, work on both phases will begin next year. He said rather than getting separate permits with the state Department of Environmental Protection for each phase of the project, they're applying for one permit for the entire 47-mile trail.

Work on the first two phases is expected to be finished in 2026.