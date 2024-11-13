Penn State competes in Big Ten blood drive for $1 million

“The We Give Blood Drive” is an initiative between Big Ten schools and the health care and medical device company Abbott, which is providing the prize money. The competition was born after the Red Cross faced blood shortages from July to August, when hurricanes canceled many blood drives.

Medical volunteer Angi Addario said most people can’t or don’t donate.

“About 3% of people in the United States donate blood out of 7 billion. It’s not a lot,” Addario said.

At a recent blood drive in the challenge, Penn State expected about 100 donors and actually got donations from a little over half. Addario said some didn’t show and some didn’t meet requirements to donate.

“It’s hit or miss sometimes and not everybody was able to donate,” Addario said.

Students who donated were offered free white out gear and entered to win a trip to the Big Ten Football Championship game.

Blood drives for the competition will continue at various locations on campus until it ends on December 6th. Nebraska is currently in the lead with 2,815 donations. Penn State is at 528 donations.