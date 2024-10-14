Penn State's student food bank cuts ties with its 12 smaller pantries to focus on main location

A food bank for Penn State University Park students is parting ways with its smaller, satellite locations across campus.

The Lion’s Pantry announced the retirement of its 12 Cub Pantry locations last month. The organization's leaders said after a strategic review of the program they’re consolidating efforts to their main food pantry, which is near the Arboretum.

Student president, Juan-Rodrigo Solares, said the Cub Pantries created logistical issues and used a third of the Lion’s Pantry budget.

“It was really hard to keep our main pantry facility afloat while also keeping these 12 different locations afloat,” Solares said.

Solares said they’re working to improve Lion’s Pantry main -- and now only -- location. He said they’re offering free Lyft rides to the pantry and reworking donor marketing to be clearer about student-specific needs.

“People will think that a good food drive is 200 cans of food. But, if the 200 cans are just canned vegetables, most students do not take them, which ultimately will just lead to a waste of food,” Solares said.

Solares said the pantry has seen a noticeable rise in the need for its services. Last year, Lion’s Pantry averaged 4,000 student users per semester. This fall, they expect to serve close to 5,000 students.

While the Lion’s Pantry no longer runs the 12 Cub Pantries on campus, Solares said other organizations have taken over these locations to continue helping students in need of food assistance.