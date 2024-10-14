Indigenous Peoples' Day brings Native American rapper and dancer 'Supaman' to Penn State

Hip-hop rapper and DJ, ‘Supaman’, is visiting Penn State University Park for several workshops and performances for Indigenous Peoples' Day.

Supaman is a part of the Apsáalooke, or Crow, tribe located primarily in southern Montana. On Sunday, he led a workshop outside Eisenhower Auditorium teaching the traditional Fancy Dance.

Supaman started the workshop with a blessing in his native Apsáalooke language. He wore the regalia of the men’s fancy war dance used in powwows.

Supaman shared stories and explained and demonstrated the dances to the crowd.

"They have the slower tempoed songs for the traditional singing. And the steps are kinda one two, one two," Supaman explained. "Those are the basic powwow steps right there, one two, one two, to the drum."

Adriana Peterson is an undergraduate at Penn State. Her mother is part of the Mojave Nation and her father the Navajo nation. Peterson said she grew up listening to Supaman and is inspired by his lyrics motivating young Native Americans to stay clean, get an education and stay resilient.

“I think that’s the most powerful thing, if you can take a negative situation and make it positive," Peterson said. "Also that's just the resiliency of Native people. And I think he's really been a great role model for that. As he also does powwow, and he's sober."

Supaman will be part of events throughout Indigenous Peoples' Day Monday at Penn State, including an Indigenous Peoples' Resistance Day rally Monday at noon on the Old Main Lawn, a Joyfull Feast in the HUB at 6:30 p.m. and a performance by Supaman at Eisenhower Auditorium at 8:30 p.m.